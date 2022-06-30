Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lessened by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,521,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,169,996. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.55. 174,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average of $202.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 160.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

