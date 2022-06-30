Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

