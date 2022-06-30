Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Samsara alerts:

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 34,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Samsara by 2,950.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 40,359 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 132,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $2,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.