Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCHYY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Sands China has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Get Sands China alerts:

About Sands China (Get Rating)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.