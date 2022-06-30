Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SCHYY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Sands China has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.
About Sands China (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sands China (SCHYY)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.