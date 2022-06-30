Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €20.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($26.17) price objective on Uniper in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 stock opened at €16.55 ($17.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. Uniper has a twelve month low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($45.16). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.