Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 800” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 800 ($9.81) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 118.22% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.71) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($6.01) price target on easyJet in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.49) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.99) to GBX 490 ($6.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.81) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 682.27 ($8.37).

EZJ traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) on Thursday, reaching GBX 366.60 ($4.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,313,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,273. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 352.50 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 974.80 ($11.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 490.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 548.54.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

