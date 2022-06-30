Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 40,996 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 764.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.70. 72,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,803. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

