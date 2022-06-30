Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.89. 17,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

