Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 13,333.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.94. The company had a trading volume of 78,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,595. The company has a market capitalization of $168.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

