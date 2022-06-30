Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 398,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,986. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $394.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.73.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

