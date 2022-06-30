Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 682 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in AT&T by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 59,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.95. 591,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,941,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.