Scanetchain (SWC) Hits One Day Volume of $4.00

Scanetchain (SWC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Scanetchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Scanetchain has a market cap of $3,412.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scanetchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,326.16 or 0.99988657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Scanetchain Coin Profile

Scanetchain is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanetchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scanetchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scanetchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scanetchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.