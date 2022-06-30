Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,192,000 after buying an additional 5,128,374 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after buying an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.