SCRIV NETWORK Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $8,495.68 and approximately $10.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

