Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Shares Gap Up to $3,838.46

Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3,838.46, but opened at $3,919.00. Seaboard shares last traded at $3,903.56, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,985.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Seaboard ( NYSE:SEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

