Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1378 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

SECVY opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Séché Environnement has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

About Séché Environnement (Get Rating)

Séché Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial cleaning, site decontamination, marine decontamination, and polluted soil treatment services; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; thermal treatment services; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

