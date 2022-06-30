Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1378 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.
SECVY opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Séché Environnement has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.65.
About Séché Environnement (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Séché Environnement (SECVY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Séché Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Séché Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.