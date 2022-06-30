SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in June

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of SEGXF stock remained flat at $$12.22 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.50.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEGXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,585 ($19.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cheuvreux cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.21) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,200.34.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.