Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $85.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,760,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.