Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.10 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $198.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

