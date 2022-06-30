Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

