Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21,275.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

