Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.76.

ROK opened at $197.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

