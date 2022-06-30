Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.
Shares of Semtech stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $55.57. 3,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49.
In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,971 shares of company stock worth $959,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.