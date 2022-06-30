Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $55.57. 3,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,971 shares of company stock worth $959,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

