Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.50. 22,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,844,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 325.80 and a beta of 2.60.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

