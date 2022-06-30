Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.73.

SHOP traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,849,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,362,691. Shopify has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

