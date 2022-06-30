Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Drops By 99.6%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.19 on Thursday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.18 and a 52 week high of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.29.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.