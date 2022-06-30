Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Drops By 99.6%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.19 on Thursday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.18 and a 52 week high of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.29.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
