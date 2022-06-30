Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Grows By 114.2%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the May 31st total of 765,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 373,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,756. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
