Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Grows By 114.2%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the May 31st total of 765,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 373,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,756. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.