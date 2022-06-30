Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Grows By 221.5%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 221.5% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 457,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 294,019 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 231,009 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 148,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of MVF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 266,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,976. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.