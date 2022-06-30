Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Decreases By 61.4%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 49,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

