Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rises By 100.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

COOSF traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 534. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

