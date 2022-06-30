Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rises By 100.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
COOSF traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 534. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.
About Carbios SAS (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbios SAS (COOSF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.