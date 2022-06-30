Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Increases By 189.3%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 189.3% from the May 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. 74,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

