Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Drops By 76.0%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the May 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($82.98) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($77.66) to €76.00 ($80.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($65.96) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($92.55) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,840. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2552 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

