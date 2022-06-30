Short Interest in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Drops By 62.8%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 608,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 31.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 13.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPUH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,504. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

