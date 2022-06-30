Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Increases By 182.5%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, an increase of 182.5% from the May 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($117.02) to €103.00 ($109.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($88.30) to €81.00 ($86.17) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($101.06) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 168,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.64%. Analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

