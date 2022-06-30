Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Declines By 97.7%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CUBXF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 55,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubicFarm Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

