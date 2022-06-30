Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Declines By 70.6%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBOEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($193.62) to €173.00 ($184.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €160.00 ($170.21) to €164.00 ($174.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($208.62) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 76,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,736. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

