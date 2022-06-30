Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Drops By 72.3%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 194,246 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

