Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Drops By 89.4%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GOVX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 1,470,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,773. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 146.19%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.18% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs (Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.