Short Interest in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Drops By 91.7%

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ GIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,842. GigInternational1 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth about $197,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

