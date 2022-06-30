Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Rises By 110.3%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HECOF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 66,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

