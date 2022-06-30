Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Rises By 411.6%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 411.6% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 148,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Greenbriar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.
About Greenbriar Capital
