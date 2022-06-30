Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Decreases By 64.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,245. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

