Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Decreases By 54.6%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 737.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IGGGF remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. IGG has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.33.
IGG Company Profile (Get Rating)
