Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Decreases By 54.6%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 737.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGGF remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. IGG has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

IGG Company Profile

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

