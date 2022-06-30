Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Drops By 75.5%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,969,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INVU remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 174,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies management, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining, repair solutions, and blockchain technologies.

