Short Interest in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW) Declines By 71.4%

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ISLEW stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

