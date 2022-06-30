Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Drops By 66.8%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 51,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,261. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

