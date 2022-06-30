Short Interest in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Decreases By 89.7%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the May 31st total of 173,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

