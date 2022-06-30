Short Interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Drops By 75.0%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 287,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 221,794 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 829,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

