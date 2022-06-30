Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Decreases By 93.5%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE NSTC remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 17,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,227. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 132,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

