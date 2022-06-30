Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Drops By 71.9%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JCE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 53,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,962. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

